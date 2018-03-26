Big Slick Celebrity Weekend tickets about to go on sale: Here's what you need to know

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend organizers had a double announcement on Monday:

First, tickets for the events will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, at bigslick.org. And also, this year includes a new theme — "More Good."

The ninth annual fundraiser to fight cancer, scheduled for June 1-2, once again will feature local boys Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner and their invited celebrity guests.

"The campaign is designed to pump people full of positivity and usher in more wild fun, more inappropriate laughs and more kicking cancer to the curb," organizers say.





Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last year's event raised a record $1.75 million. Since the first one in 2010, Big Slick has raised more than $6 million for the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy Hospital.





The weekend includes three major events for the public:





▪ The celebrity softball game, 5 p.m. June 1 at Kauffman Stadium. Anyone with a ticket to see the Kansas City Royals take on the Oakland A's at 7:15 that night can come early and watch the antics. If you buy at Royals.com/BigSlick, a $5 donation will be made to the fundraiser. Tickets range from $20 to $1,500 for a dugout suite.

SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 23, 2017. John SleezerThe Kansas City Star

▪ The bowling tournament, 10:30 a.m. June 2 at Pinstripes at Prairiefire, 13500 Nall Ave., Overland Park. A VIP bowling ticket, including a spectator ticket, is $2,500. The public is invited to a free block party and street fair outside from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a chance to ogle the celebrities arriving on the red carpet.

SHARE COPY LINK In 2017, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner, along with their celebrity guests, greeted fans on the red carpet before heading in for their bowling tournament. Jill Toyoshiba, Sharon Hoffmann and Jacob GedetsisThe Kansas City Star

▪ The party and auction, the main fundraising event of the weekend, will begin at 8 p.m. June 2 at the Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, 1228 Main St. Tickets range from $50 to a $1,500 VIP ticket. Last year's big-ticket items included visits to the sets of Rudd's "Ant-Man" sequel and Stonestreet's hit TV series, "Modern Family."





In the past, tickets to the bowling tournament and auction sell out quickly. Celebrity guests in previous years have included Olivia Wilde (Sudeikis' fiancee), James Marsden, Jake Tapper, Johnny Knoxville and Al Yankovic.

And in other David Koechner news, the actor/comedian, who recently was grand marshal at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, will perform at Improv Comedy Theater & Restaurant in Zona Rosa nightly May 25-27. Details at improvkc.com.