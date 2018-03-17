David Koechner expecting 'great revelry' at his first KC St. Patrick's Day parade

David Koechner brought out his best green pants for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade: A pair of plaid polyester slacks that looked like they were straight from the set of “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”
“I got these years ago, and I can’t remember where, but they are the right color,” he said. “They do have a ‘70s flair, don’t they?”
Koechner, a featured player in a number of comedies and recently on the cast of Showtime’s revival of “Twin Peaks,” glad-handed the crowd gathered at Browne’s Irish Market on Pennsylvania before Saturday’s parade.
He was named the grand marshal of the parade in February. Organizers had tried to get him to serve in years before, but this was the first year his filming schedule allowed for it.
“I’ve never spent St. Patrick’s Day in Kansas City,” Koechner said. “There’s some great revelry.”
Koechner, part of the Big Slick squad with Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle, served as a grand marshal of a parade once before, during the sesquicentennial of his hometown of Tipton, Mo.
His wife, Leigh, grew up in Overland Park and was hyped for the parade to get started — and not just because it was a little cold Saturday morning.
“This is my hometown,” she said. “My dream is coming true. I was hoping I was going to ride on the float, but we’re riding on a fire truck, so I’m pretending it’s a float and I’m going to hold my flowers and wave like I’m finally the beauty queen of Kansas City that I’ve always wanted to be.”
Koechner wraps filming of CBS’ sitcom “Superior Donuts” next week, after which he’ll head to Minnesota for a film shoot. He has an animated movie in the pipeline, “Gnome Alone,” but it’s searching for a release date.
“Not to be confused with ‘Sherlock Gnomes,’” Koechner said. “In fact I think that is preventing the release of ‘Gnome Alone’ to prevent confusion.”
Here's a list of of other activities and entertainment options happening in the KC area Saturday. Also, remember Kansas City area police will be out in force looking for drunken drivers.
