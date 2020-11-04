KC expected to be ‘spoiled’ with unseasonably warm weather through the weekend

Kansas Citians can expect to see “warmer than average” temperatures Wednesday in the 60s and 70s, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

By 4 p.m., temperatures are expected to hit 73 degrees.

It will remain dry in the region through the weekend, with possible light showers Sunday and better chances of rain Monday, said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Between now and then, we are still going to be spoiled with some 70s for highs all the way through our weekend and it’s going to be pretty windy as well,” she said.