Live updates: Voters head to the polls on much-anticipated Election Day in Kansas City

On a much-anticipated Election Day, polls began opening at 6 a.m. Tuesday in Kansas City.

At the Tony Aguirre Community Center, 2050 W. Pennway Street, hundreds of voters were in line by 6 a.m. when the polls opened. The earliest said they had arrived at 4:30 a.m.

Record turnout is expected on both sides of the state line, where thousands of voters have already cast ballots via mail, in-person, absentee or early voting.

Polling locations in Missouri opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

In Kansas, state law requires polling locations to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but counties are allowed to operate polls from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Johnson County polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Across the country, election officials have anticipated large turnout as voters elect the president, and in Kansas, a new U.S. senator.

Good morning from the Tony Aguirre Community Center as polls open across KC. At least a few hundred people are already in line to vote here, with the earliest arriving around 4:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/zuVOz4aycR — Anna Spoerre (@annaspoerre) November 3, 2020

Johnson County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt said voter turnout was expected to reach 80%. In Kansas City, election officials think about 65% of voters will cast ballots.

“We think lines could be heavy at the end of the day and of course, anybody standing in line at 7 o’clock will get to vote and we will wait for them for as long as it takes,” said Shawn Kieffer, the Republican director with the Kansas City Election Board.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Star will be reporting live updates from the polls throughout the day.

Readers can send story tips, photos and observations to reporter Glenn E. Rice at grice@kcstar.com. Tag The Star on Twitter at @KCStar.

In a message posted to Twitter about 5:44 a.m. Tuesday morning, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote: “By the way, Election Day should be a national holiday. Something to work on after today.”

By the way, Election Day should be a national holiday. Something to work on after today. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 3, 2020

As of last week nearly half of all registered voters in Johnson County, some 215,362, had already cast their ballots. A record number of residents registered to vote this fall, totaling 451,963, Schmidt said.

Kansas election officials predicted that the state will see record-setting turnout for this year’s presidential election. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office said it anticipates 70% of Kansas voters will participate in the election. It anticipates that about 1.35 million Kansans will cast a ballot.

Although Missouri, unlike Kansas, does not allow advance voting, thousands of Kansas Citians had already cast ballots by the middle of October.

After Sept. 22, when “in-person absentee” voting began across Missouri, Kansas Citians cast ballots at Union Station at a rate of nearly 1,000 per day — 10 times more than in a typical election year.

For official information about voting, contact your local election office.

Kansas City Election Board: Call 816-842-4820 or send email to kceb@kceb.org.

Johnson County Election Office: Call 913-715-6800 or send email to election@jocoelection.org.

For information about voting elsewhere in Kansas, contact the office of the Kansas Secretary of State at 800-262-8683.

In Missouri, contact the office of the Missouri Secretary of State at 573-751-4936.