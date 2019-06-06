Weather
As floodwaters recede in Jackson County, part of U.S. 24 highway may open again soon
Dashcam shows car speed past trooper, barricades into Missouri floodwaters
Floodwater from the Missouri River is receding near Levasy, Missouri, which could allow westbound U.S. 24 highway to open by the weekend, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.
Flooding in eastern Jackson County closed a portion of U.S. 24 east of Buckner, Missouri, this past weekend after two levees in the eastern part of the county were breached. Forté. posted a message on Twitter Wednesday morning predicting the highway would open soon.
During the flooding, the Missouri Highway Patrol helped families evacuate Levasy, a town of fewer than 100 people east of Buckner. Since then, only residents of Levasy have been allowed back into the town to assess damage and to salvage property.
The Missouri River crested earlier this week and river levels have been dropping. Still, flooding continues along the river. The river at Sibley, Missouri, was experiencing major flooding at 31.7 feet Thursday morning. Flood stage is 22 feet.
Meanwhile, the river at Napoleon, Missouri, was experiencing moderate flooding. The river at that location was 27.4 feet. Flood stage there is 17 feet.
Comments