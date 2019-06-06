As floodwaters recede in Jackson County, part of U.S. 24 highway may open again soon

Dashcam shows car speed past trooper, barricades into Missouri floodwaters Drivers are urged to respect barricades closing off roads due to flood waters. This dashcam video from the Missouri Highway Patrol shows a driver speed past barricade into flood waters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drivers are urged to respect barricades closing off roads due to flood waters. This dashcam video from the Missouri Highway Patrol shows a driver speed past barricade into flood waters.

Floodwater from the Missouri River is receding near Levasy, Missouri, which could allow westbound U.S. 24 highway to open by the weekend, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.

Water level receding in Levasy. Several residents in area assessing damage. I anticipate US 24 WB to open by the weekend. @JCSheriffOffice @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/ZFdqBVVNFL — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) June 5, 2019

Flooding in eastern Jackson County closed a portion of U.S. 24 east of Buckner, Missouri, this past weekend after two levees in the eastern part of the county were breached. Forté. posted a message on Twitter Wednesday morning predicting the highway would open soon.

During the flooding, the Missouri Highway Patrol helped families evacuate Levasy, a town of fewer than 100 people east of Buckner. Since then, only residents of Levasy have been allowed back into the town to assess damage and to salvage property.

The Missouri River crested earlier this week and river levels have been dropping. Still, flooding continues along the river. The river at Sibley, Missouri, was experiencing major flooding at 31.7 feet Thursday morning. Flood stage is 22 feet.

Meanwhile, the river at Napoleon, Missouri, was experiencing moderate flooding. The river at that location was 27.4 feet. Flood stage there is 17 feet.

