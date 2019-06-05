New KC weather forecast has good news for Missouri towns facing river flooding

Dashcam shows car speed past trooper, barricades into Missouri floodwaters Drivers are urged to respect barricades closing off roads due to flood waters. This dashcam video from the Missouri Highway Patrol shows a driver speed past barricade into flood waters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drivers are urged to respect barricades closing off roads due to flood waters. This dashcam video from the Missouri Highway Patrol shows a driver speed past barricade into flood waters.

This week will be a bit dryer than initially expected in the Kansas City area, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The metro area was expecting a drenching of heavy rain from widespread storms Friday through Sunday morning, with 1 to 3 inches of rain in the earlier forecast.

But an updated rainfall forecast for Kansas City has reduced the amount of rain expected to between a quarter and a half of an inch. Areas south of Kansas City could see up to an inch of rain.

It’s good news for Missouri communities that have already been dealing with flooding and worried more rain would put them in greater danger.

While storms are expected throughout the week, it doesn’t appear any of them will produce rains that will lead to widespread flooding. Some isolated storms could produce an inch or two of rain that could result in flash flooding, but a widespread moderate to heavy rain event is not likely for the next week, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be hotter than normal, with highs reaching close to 90 degrees. The Kansas City area typically is in the low 80s in early June.

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Any storms that develop will be isolated and scattered. Some of the stronger storms could produce large hail and 50 to 70 mph wind gusts. There is an isolated tornado risk across central and eastern Missouri, according to the weather service.

Because of the saturated ground from recent rains, flash flooding is possible with any rain Wednesday and later this week into the weekend.

Flooding continues on the Missouri and other rivers. Numerous area roads are impassable. Drivers are urged to obey barricades and not drive around them into flood-covered roads.

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop F tweeted out a video Tuesday showing what can happen if the barricades aren’t respected. The trooper’s dashcam captured a driver speeding past him and road closed barricade on U.S. 40/Rocheport Gravel Road in Boone County last week.

The video shows water spraying up as the car enters the floodwaters and then the car begins to float. The trooper waded out to the car and helped the driver to safety, the highway patrol said.

The rest of the week is expected to be warm and muggy. Storm activity will be more focused across central and southern Missouri for the last half of the work week. Storm chances shift into eastern Missouri this weekend, according to the weather service.