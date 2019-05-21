Tornado ‘on the ground’ in southwest Missouri, weather service tweets

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

A tornado was spotted in southwest Missouri Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.

The weather service office, based in Springfield, said in a tweet posted at 2:48 p.m. that a tornado was seen “on the ground, heading toward Northview and Marshfield,” just minutes after the weather service said a tornado watch remained in effect for several southwest and south-central Missouri cities.

A tornado warning was issued 3:09 p.m. for northeastern Webster County as the storm moved out of the area.

This is a developing story.