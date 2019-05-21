Weather News
Tornado ‘on the ground’ in southwest Missouri, weather service tweets
A tornado was spotted in southwest Missouri Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service.
The weather service office, based in Springfield, said in a tweet posted at 2:48 p.m. that a tornado was seen “on the ground, heading toward Northview and Marshfield,” just minutes after the weather service said a tornado watch remained in effect for several southwest and south-central Missouri cities.
A tornado warning was issued 3:09 p.m. for northeastern Webster County as the storm moved out of the area.
This is a developing story.
