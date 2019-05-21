Tornado warning issued in parts of Atchison, Doniphan counties in Kansas

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of northwestern Atchison County and southwestern Doniphan County Tuesday night.

The warning is expected to remain in effect until 7:45 p.m.

According to the weather service, a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing a tornado” was located near Effingham, 8 miles southeast of Horton.

The weather service also warned of possible quarter-sized hail.

