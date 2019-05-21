Weather News

Tornado warning issued in parts of Atchison, Doniphan counties in Kansas

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of northwestern Atchison County and southwestern Doniphan County Tuesday night.

The warning is expected to remain in effect until 7:45 p.m.

According to the weather service, a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing a tornado” was located near Effingham, 8 miles southeast of Horton.

The weather service also warned of possible quarter-sized hail.

