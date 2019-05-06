Storms pass through Kansas City area with more on the way

PSA: Turn around don’t drown Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people a Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people a

Kansas City rode out another spring storm relatively unscathed Monday evening, but the threat of severe weather continues to loom this week.

A severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of northeast Kansas and the Kansas City area expired at 9 p.m.

Walt Otto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, said their office received reports of one-half inch to 1 inch of rain as well as some downed tree branches.

In Miami County, golf-ball-sized hail was reported along with 70 mph winds.

Another round of rainfall is expected early Tuesday, about 4 to 5 a.m. Storms are then expected to depart, only to return by Tuesday evening and into Wednesday when they could be severe.

Otto said the Kansas City area is stuck in a pattern of “a parade of storms.”

The precipitation has prompted a flash flood watch covering several counties in western Missouri through late Wednesday night.

Otto urged drivers to be prudent in areas that may be flooded.