Weather
Storms pass through Kansas City area with more on the way
PSA: Turn around don’t drown
Kansas City rode out another spring storm relatively unscathed Monday evening, but the threat of severe weather continues to loom this week.
A severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of northeast Kansas and the Kansas City area expired at 9 p.m.
Walt Otto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, said their office received reports of one-half inch to 1 inch of rain as well as some downed tree branches.
In Miami County, golf-ball-sized hail was reported along with 70 mph winds.
Another round of rainfall is expected early Tuesday, about 4 to 5 a.m. Storms are then expected to depart, only to return by Tuesday evening and into Wednesday when they could be severe.
Otto said the Kansas City area is stuck in a pattern of “a parade of storms.”
The precipitation has prompted a flash flood watch covering several counties in western Missouri through late Wednesday night.
Otto urged drivers to be prudent in areas that may be flooded.
Comments