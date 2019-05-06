Severe thunderstorm watch in Kansas City area; tornado watch for Douglas County

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northeast Kansas counties and the St. Joseph, Missouri area.

Tornadoes, winds up to 65 mph and golf ball-sized hail are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The watch includes several counties including Platte, Buchanan, Holt and Andrew in Missouri; and Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte in Kansas.

Around 5:50 p.m., the line of thunderstorms was just west of Topeka. The storm brought wind gusts of 60 mph in Geary County and hail measuring more than 1 inch in diameter.

The storm is expected to move through the Kansas City area about 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, and the watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

A flash flood watch has also been activated for several counties in western Missouri through late Wednesday night, as more precipitation is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Parts of central and eastern Kansas including the Lawrence area are under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service’s Topeka office said tornadoes and lime-sized hail are possible.

That watch covers 27 Kansas counties.