Golf ball-sized hail, tornadoes, flash flooding possible with storms coming Monday

Heavy rains cause Indian Creek to rise Heavy rains over the weekend and early Monday, October 8, 2018 caused Indian Creek to rise, as seen here from 103rd Street between Wornall Rd. and State Line Rd. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy rains over the weekend and early Monday, October 8, 2018 caused Indian Creek to rise, as seen here from 103rd Street between Wornall Rd. and State Line Rd.

Hang on, Kansas City. The first part of the week is going to be a bumpy ride when it comes to the weather.

All types of severe weather are on the table as several rounds of severe storms move across the Kansas City area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

While the most likely and widespread hazard will be flash flooding, which is possible Monday evening through Wednesday night, the looming storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes, according to the weather service.

Several rounds of heavy rains are expected, with 2 to 3 inches of rain likely to fall in the metro area by Thursday morning. Some areas could see up to 5 inches of rain, depending on how the storms move through.

Because of the anticipated heavy rains and the fact that the ground is still waterlogged from the wet spring and recent rains, a flash flooding watch has been issued for portions of Kansas and Missouri, including the Kansas City metro area, from Monday evening through late Wednesday.

SHARE COPY LINK Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people a

The greatest chance of severe weather is between 6 and 10 p.m. Monday.

The forecast for Monday has strong to severe storms developing late in the afternoon in eastern Kansas. As those storms spread east, additional storms will develop in western Missouri Monday evening and night.

These storms could produce golf ball-sized hail, a few tornadoes and damaging winds with gusts up to 50 to 65 mph.

If tornadoes develop, they could come from supercell thunderstorms as well as from storms that form a squall line late Monday evening or overnight, according to the weather service.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, but these storms do not appear to bring much of a severe weather threat. Those storms are expected late Tuesday evening through the night.

Gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and quarter-sized hail will be possible. Flash flooding remains a concern. The threat of tornadoes is low, according to the weather service.

Wednesday there is a chance for severe thunderstorms again during the afternoon and night.

The main threat is gusty winds of 50 to 65 mph, golf-ball sized hail and a few tornadoes. Flash flooding is also possible.

The weather pattern is expected to quiet down for the last part of the week.

Temperatures are expected to return to near normal by the weekend. No severe weather is expected after Wednesday’s storms, bu there could be a chance of rain late in the weekend.