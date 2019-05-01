Weather
Double rainbow appears in Kansas City sky after rain, and social media turns colorful
Rain fell Tuesday morning in Kansas City, with storms in forecast
Kansas Citians took to social media Tuesday night after a double rainbow appeared in the evening skies as the sun was setting.
The rainbows appeared after multiple rounds of storms brought heavy rains.
“We are getting some awesome rainbow photos right now from across the western KC Metro as the rain moves out,” the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said on Twitter. “We weren’t very successful on getting a rainbow picture here at the office, but wow we got a great sunset one!”
Don’t worry @NWSKansasCity. Dozens did and they shared their photos on Twitter. Here is a sampling what people saw and shared Tuesday evening.
Comments