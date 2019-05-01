Double rainbow appears in Kansas City sky after rain, and social media turns colorful

Rain fell Tuesday morning in Kansas City, with storms in forecast Several rounds of showers and storms are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible today, with best chances south of KC Metro. Light rain was falling Tuesday morning in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several rounds of showers and storms are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible today, with best chances south of KC Metro. Light rain was falling Tuesday morning in Kansas City.

Kansas Citians took to social media Tuesday night after a double rainbow appeared in the evening skies as the sun was setting.

The rainbows appeared after multiple rounds of storms brought heavy rains.

“We are getting some awesome rainbow photos right now from across the western KC Metro as the rain moves out,” the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said on Twitter. “We weren’t very successful on getting a rainbow picture here at the office, but wow we got a great sunset one!”

Don’t worry @NWSKansasCity. Dozens did and they shared their photos on Twitter. Here is a sampling what people saw and shared Tuesday evening.