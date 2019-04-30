Weather service warns of ‘dangerous flooding’ in KC area; flash flood warning issued

Rain fell Tuesday morning in Kansas City, with storms in forecast Several rounds of showers and storms are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible today, with best chances south of KC Metro. Light rain was falling Tuesday morning in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several rounds of showers and storms are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible today, with best chances south of KC Metro. Light rain was falling Tuesday morning in Kansas City.

As heavy rain continues to inundate the Kansas City area Tuesday, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning.

Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas, and Overland Park are included in the warning, which is in effect until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

About 1 to 3 inches of rain has already fallen, the weather service said in a tweet. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall Tuesday evening, causing “dangerous flooding” for a large part of the metro, it said.

Residents are advised to avoid walking or driving through the high water and to move to higher ground if possible during this storm.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for several counties in the Kansas City now through Thursday morning as several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall continue this week.

