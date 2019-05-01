Flash flooding remains a concern in Kansas City as storms threaten to bring more rain

Rain fell Tuesday morning in Kansas City, with storms in forecast Several rounds of showers and storms are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible today, with best chances south of KC Metro. Light rain was falling Tuesday morning in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several rounds of showers and storms are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible today, with best chances south of KC Metro. Light rain was falling Tuesday morning in Kansas City.

Flash flooding remains a concern in the Kansas City area as strong to isolated severe thunderstorms threaten to return to the area Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

While there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon, the timing for the strong to isolated severe storms will be from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the Weather Service.

Hail larger than an inch in diameter will be possible with the strongest storms south of the Kansas City metro. Some areas could see heavy rains at times, which will lead to possible flash flooding because the ground remains saturated from Tuesday’s heavy rains.

Because of the possibility of additional rain, the Kansas City metro area remains under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Thursday.

A flood warning remains in effect for counties south of the metro area, including Miami and Linn counties in Kansas and Bates, Cass, Henry Johnson and Lafayette counties in Missouri.

Some roads continued to be closed in the area due to flooding. Between 2 to 4 inches of rain fell Tuesday.

Some cities that experienced flooding included Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Warrensburg, Harrisonville, Clinton, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Paola, Spring Hill, Odessa, Greenwood, Higginsville, Lexington, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Butler and Windsor, according to the National Weather Service.





The chance of showers and thunderstorms continue Thursday and Friday. The weekend, however, looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 70s.