Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible in KC area. Here’s when

Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people

Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will sweep across the Kansas City area Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

The severe storms are likely to strike between 3 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. The best chance for organized severe weather is in an area southeast of Kansas City, generally south of U.S. 50, from Butler to Sedalia. There is a chance for isolated severe weather across the metropolitan area.

The primary threat from the storms will be strong damaging winds, large hail in excess of 1 inch in diameter and isolated tornadoes. If a supercell thunderstorm develops, rain-wrapped tornadoes could develop quickly, according to the Weather Service.

The threat of tornadoes comes on the heals of the first tornado reported this year in the Kansas City region. The small tornado tore off part of the Trinity Lutheran Church’s roof and toppled headstones in a nearby cemetery in Paola, Kansas.

Tuesday’s severe weather is part of multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms that are expected to produce heavy rainfall Tuesday through early Thursday.

Between 3 and 4 inches of rain is expected from these storms the next few days, creating a risk for flash flooding, the Weather Service said. Some areas could see rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches.

In areas where storms follow the same path, any rain falling on already saturated ground will lead to quick runoff and potential life threatening conditions.

Several rounds of showers and storms are expected today through Thurs. Strong to severe storms will be possible today, with best chances south of KC Metro. Heavy rains will also lead to an increased flash flood threat, so please remain weather aware. Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/d6jEttmDb4 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 30, 2019

Thunderstorms will remain in the area Wednesday. The main threats from these storms will be continued heavy rains along with isolated strong winds.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Paola, Kansas, was damaged by a storm. The Miami County Sheriff's Office posted video of the damage on Twitter Monday.