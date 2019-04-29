Weather
First tornado of the year in Kansas City region damages Paola church
Trinity Lutheran Church in Paola, Kansas, damaged by storm
The first tornado reported this year in the Kansas City region tore off part of a Paola, Kansas, church roof and knocked over headstones in a nearby cemetery.
The tornado lasted three minutes and measured about 15 yards wide, said Jason Leighton, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.
It was reported at 4:10 a.m. Monday, a few miles south of Paola.
Trinity Lutheran Church suffered damage to its roof. The storm also toppled headstones and bent a flag pole, Leighton said.
The twister developed as part of a line of storms that moved through the area. Winds were estimated at 80 to 85 mph, making it an EF-0 tornado, the lowest classification for tornadoes.
Leighton said it was the first tornado reported this year to the National Weather Service’s Kansas City/Pleasant Hill office in the counties it covers.
