More rain Monday, and hail, damaging winds, tornadoes possible in KC area Tuesday

After several rounds of heavy rain drenched Kansas City overnight Monday, the metro area won’t get much of a chance to dry out before the next round of severe weather returns.

More heavy rain is expected Monday night as showers and thunderstorms move through the Kansas City area.

The storms are expected to fire back up about midnight and linger in the area through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

The risk of severe weather in Kansas City has increased as severe storms are possible Tuesday evening. Those storms bring the chance of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The tornado threat, however, appears to be south of U.S. 50 highway in the southern Kansas City area, according to the weather service.

The severe storms could start late Tuesday afternoon and continue into the evening.

Even if severe weather doesn’t develop, heavy rain is expected. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain is expected to fall across an area along, and south of, the Missouri River from Tuesday into Thursday, according to the weather service. Some areas could see higher rainfall totals.

Because the ground is saturated from heavy rains from Monday morning, the additional rain could lead to flash flooding along the Missouri River and to the south.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch effective from Monday night into Thursday morning that includes Atchison, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri.

Because of the severe weather threat, the National Weather Service urges people to watch the forecast for any changes and have ways to receive severe storm warnings.