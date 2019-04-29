‘Quite a mess’: Kansas church says building was severely damaged by microburst

Trinity Lutheran Church in Paola, Kansas, damaged by storm Trinity Lutheran Church in Paola, Kansas, was damaged by a storm. The Miami County Sheriff's Office posted video of the damage on Twitter Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trinity Lutheran Church in Paola, Kansas, was damaged by a storm. The Miami County Sheriff's Office posted video of the damage on Twitter Monday.

A storm severely damaged a church in Miami County, Kansas, early Monday morning .

Trinity Lutheran Church in Paola announced on Facebook that a microburst about 4:15 a.m. struck the southwest corner of the church, blowing off parts of the roof and destroying its youth room. No one was injured.

The church’s main restrooms were unusable because of a cracked pipe. A “large number” of gravestones were overturned in the cemetery, the church said. Debris was scattered nearby, while a flag pole and the church’s sign were damaged.

“Quite a mess here,” a man could be heard saying in a video of the aftermath posted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“Yes, it really is,” another responded.

But the church’s “irreplaceable items,” such as its pipe organ and stained glass windows, were not harmed. There was also no damage reported in the the sanctuary area, the parsonage, the teacherage or the shelter house, the church said.

Church personnel were working to secure the building from expected rain, according to the Facebook post. And church officials plan to worship as usual Sunday morning.