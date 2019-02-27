Schools canceled as freezing drizzle turns Kansas City roads slick; crashes piling up

Many schools across the Kansas City area have canceled classes Wednesday after a wave of freezing drizzle has turned roads icy causing the number of crashes to start piling up as people head out on their morning commute.
Many school districts in the Kansas City area canceled classes due to the weather including Lee’s Summit, Piper, Center, Kansas City, Independence, Olathe, Park Hill and North Kansas City.
The Kansas City, Kan., school district said it would have a two-hour delayed start. All buses would run their routes two hours late, serving only regular to-and-from routes. All preschool and morning Kidzone were canceled.
The icy conditions caused numerous crashes across the metro area, leading to temporary closures of some highways.
Northbound Interstate 35 was temporarily closed at 119th Street in Olathe because of a jackknifed semi-tractor trailer. Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed at the Jackson Curve because of slick conditions led to crashes.
As of 7:30 a.m., Kansas City Scout was there were 21 crashes on the metro area highways. Most of those were on the Missouri side.
The Kansas City District of the Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers that roads were very slick, especially bridges and overpasses. Drivers were urged to slow down and add plenty of time for their morning commute.
“Looks can be deceiving,” the transportation department said on Twitter. “We’re seeing lots of black ice across the #KC area. Please reduce your speed. Take your time.”
The Kansas Department of Transportation said it had crews treating roads overnight, but conditions in the Kansas City metro area continued to be icy because of the freezing drizzle and mist.
“It’s very important to allow more time and be vigilant for slick spots especially on bridges/overpasses,” the transportation department’s Kansas City Metro area district said on Twitter.
RideKC said KCATA and KCK bus service and paratransit service were suspended Wednesday morning due to the unsafe, icy conditions. RideKC planned to post more information online as it became available.
Johnson County buses continued running with significant delays. SWIFT service in Johnson County was canceled.
The freezing drizzle was expected to continue through the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo. That could make travel hazardous, especially on secondary and untreated roads, bridges and overpasses.
People should take extra care on sidewalks and parking lots.
The National Weather Service extended a winter weather advisory for the metro area and central and west-central Missouri, saying that freezing drizzle was expected until noon.
Although only a light glazing of ice was expected, travel could be hazardous due to slick conditions.
Highs were only expected to reach into the 20s Wednesday, so drivers should anticipate roads to remain icy after the precipitation ends, according to the National Weather Service.
Because of weather conditions, the Overland Park Police Department asked people who were involved in non-injury crashes to walk in crash reports. People should exchange driver license numbers, insurance information, license plate numbers and names of drivers, passengers and witnesses.
Police will continue to respond to injury crashes and crashes where the vehicles are not drivable or where impaired driving is suspected.
