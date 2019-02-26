Freezing drizzle to make Kansas City roads slick Wednesday; snow possible Saturday

Kansas City drivers likely will face slick morning commutes the next couple of days as winter weather refuses to give up.
Freezing drizzle is expected to fall overnight Tuesday across the Kansas City area, parts of east-central Kansas and west-central Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
A light glazing of ice will be possible by Wednesday morning, creating very slippery conditions especially on untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots.
Freezing drizzle is possible from 9 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday and then again Wednesday night.
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, possibly creating slick roads and sidewalks for the morning commute Thursday, according to the weather service.
This weekend there’s a chance for accumulating snow Saturday night into Sunday. Below-normal temperatures are also expected this weekend, with wind chill values well below zero.
