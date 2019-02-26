Winter weather advisory issued for Kansas City area due to freezing drizzle

Freezing drizzle in the forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for the Kansas City area.

The advisory will be in effect 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday as parts of eastern Kansas and central Missouri are expected to see “light intermittent freezing drizzle,” the weather service said in a tweet.

The precipitation is expected to leave a light glaze of ice, which could cause sidewalks, roads and bridges to become slick overnight.

The forecast said temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s Tuesday night through Wednesday.

