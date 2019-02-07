Freezing rain leaves hazardous road conditions, motorists urged to stay home

Freezing drizzle and icy conditions blanketed the Kansas City region on Thursday, adding another layer to a frustrating winter that has featured bone chilling temperatures, slick roads and a collective wish for an early spring.

School children received a day off from classes as numerous school districts, both public and private announced Wednesday evening that classes were canceled.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

A number of churches and other community service organizations announced they had either closed for the day or would delayed opening.

RideKC bus and RideKC Freedom para-transit service have been suspended until at least 8 a.m.

The area remains under an ice storm warning until noon. Significant icing that began overnight stretched into Thursday morning, making travel slow and somewhat hazardous.

Widespread wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will gradually end from west to east during the morning hours, said Scott Blair with the National Weather Service.

Impacts will continue through much of the day with ice-covered roadways and increasing northwest winds raising the potential for tree damage and power outages. Hazardous road conditions have developed, especially on secondary roadways, bridges, overpasses, and any untreated surface, Blair said.

Road crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation worked overnight clearing as much as they can using salt brine and rocksalt, said Markl Johnson, an agency spokesman.

“The tough part is it’s not like snow where they can just push it to the side and clear a path,” Johnson said. “The majority of the roads are covered.”

While the roads are drivable, motorists are encourage to stay home or should take it slow and use caution, he said.

“If you can’t use extreme caution, give yourself plenty of time,” Johnson said.

I will take until about noon to get roads treated for better travel, said aid Laurie A. Arellano, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“A layer of ice is under the snow, we have to get it plowed down to pavement and get salt on it, then the pavement temps have to come up,” Arellano said.

Precipitation is expected to come to an end from late morning through early afternoon, then windy and cold conditions are expected for the remainder of the day and tonight, according to the national weather service.

The wintry conditions will contribute to ice-covered roadways bridges, overpasses, and any untreated surfaces. High winds may have the potential for power outages.

By Wednesday afternoon, most of the Kansas City area had received between .125 and .25 of an inch of ice from persistent rounds of freezing rain and drizzle over the previous 24 to 36 hours, according to the weather service.





Icy roads in a southeast Kansas City neighborhood caused a school bus on Wednesday to slide and roll on its side near the Village Apartments. Three students and adults on board suffered minor injuries. The crash was captured on surveillance video.