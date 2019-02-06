School bus rolls over on icy street in south Kansas City, crash is caught on video

Three students suffered minor injuries Wednesday when the school bus they were riding in rolled onto its side on an icy street in southeast Kansas City.
Police said the crash occurred about 12:15 p.m. as the bus drove in an apartment complex near President Court and Virginia Avenue. The wreck was captured on video by a security camera at a nearby apartment building.
The location is just east of Troost Avenue, between 82nd Terrace and 83rd Street.
The three students were being taken home from Center Middle School.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
A district spokeswoman said the district had already planned an early release day Wednesday before the onset of bad weather.
The parents of the students came to the scene to take the students home. The spokeswoman said the injuries suffered by the students and the bus driver were described as bumps and bruises.
The school district stopped sending buses out and asked parents to come pick up their children. The district asked city officials to have road crews treat icy streets near the school.
Comments