Local

School bus rolls over on icy street in south Kansas City, crash is caught on video

By Tony Rizzo

February 06, 2019 04:08 PM

School bus rolls over on icy street in south Kansas City

Three students suffered minor injuries Wednesday when the school bus they were riding in overturned on an icy street in southeast Kansas City. The crash occurred in an apartment complex near President Court and Virginia Avenue.
By
Up Next
Three students suffered minor injuries Wednesday when the school bus they were riding in overturned on an icy street in southeast Kansas City. The crash occurred in an apartment complex near President Court and Virginia Avenue.
By

Three students suffered minor injuries Wednesday when the school bus they were riding in rolled onto its side on an icy street in southeast Kansas City.

Police said the crash occurred about 12:15 p.m. as the bus drove in an apartment complex near President Court and Virginia Avenue. The wreck was captured on video by a security camera at a nearby apartment building.

The location is just east of Troost Avenue, between 82nd Terrace and 83rd Street.

The three students were being taken home from Center Middle School.

A district spokeswoman said the district had already planned an early release day Wednesday before the onset of bad weather.

The parents of the students came to the scene to take the students home. The spokeswoman said the injuries suffered by the students and the bus driver were described as bumps and bruises.

The school district stopped sending buses out and asked parents to come pick up their children. The district asked city officials to have road crews treat icy streets near the school.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army.

  Comments  