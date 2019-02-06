Caution urged as freezing rain falls across Kansas City area; worst is yet to come

People venturing outside will want to use caution on the roads, sidewalks and parking lots as freezing rain and drizzle fall across the Kansas City area Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Up to a quarter of an inch of ice is expected to accumulate in the metro area. The worst is expected Wednesday night as the rate of freezing rain is expected to increase, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Thursday because of the freezing rain and drizzle. Travel will be difficult with the ice creating slippery and dangerous roads, according to the National Weather Service.
As people were headed off to work Wednesday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation in Kansas City urged drivers to keep their guard up because black ice was possible.
The Kansas Department of Transportation in Kansas City said on Twitter that its crews worked throughout the night and were monitoring the roads until after rush hour.
“Allow a little extra time and pay more attention on those trouble spots you’re familiar with,” the transportation department said.
RideKC advised that buses were running regular routes and that most buses were running on time.
People were warned to use caution while walking to bus stops because sidewalks were ice-covered Wednesday morning. Riders should also be careful getting on and off the buses.
Meanwhile, the RideKC Freedom paratransit service was using its Phase A plan, with 30 to 60 minute delays possible.
The KC Streetcar said it was operating with regular Wednesday hours of 6 a.m. to midnight. The platforms and tracks have been treated for ice.
A few school districts in the Kansas City area canceled classes for Wednesday because of the slick conditions. They included the Excelsior Springs, Belton, Ray-Pec, Pleasant Hill, Sherwood Cass and Harrisonville districts.
