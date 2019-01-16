KC in the path of two winter storms, with the worst ice and snow coming this weekend

Brace yourself Kansas City.

The next several days will be challenging as the metro area will likely face ice, snow and bitter cold from two winter storms about to pass through.

The larger storm is expected to strike Friday night and remain through most of Saturday, dumping between 3 and 6 inches of snow across the metro area, according to a briefing Wednesday by the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Strong winds will reduce visibility and cause drifting snow ahead of the AFC Championship football game Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

But before that, the Kansas City area could face an icy commute Thursday morning as an overnight storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory effective until Thursday morning, warning that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain could create slippery roads, especially on elevated surfaces.

The precipitation is expected to move into the Kansas City area about 7 or 8 p.m. A swath of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected to fall overnight, generally along a corridor stretching from Interstate 70 north to U.S. 36, which cuts through the St. Joseph area.

While up to 1/10th of an inch of ice accumulation is possible, the weather service expects totals to be closer to .03 of an inch in the Kansas City area.

Northern Missouri could see up to an inch of snow while areas to the south of Kansas City, where temperatures should stay above freezing, will likely see light rain.

Snow from the larger storm Friday is expected to begin falling in the Kansas City area about 6 p.m. and continue through 4 p.m. Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected overnight between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. north of the Missouri River and 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. south of the Missouri River.

Unlike last weekend’s storm, this one will have stronger winds, with gusts as high as 35 mph between 3 a.m. and noon Saturday.

While 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible across the area, the weather service is forecasting between 3 and 4 inches of snow for Kansas City. Heavier snowfall is expected in central Missouri, where 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible, according to the weather service.

Snowfall estimates will likely change as the storm gets closer.

The weather service anticipates that travel conditions will be hazardous because of snow and ice on roads, rapidly falling temperatures and reduced visibility.

An arctic blast is expected to move into the Kansas City area following the storm, sending temperatures plummeting.

Sunday morning temperatures are expected to be between -1 and 3 degrees with wind chills of -16 to -10 degrees north of the Missouri River and between 4 and 9 degrees with wind chills of -10 to -6 degrees south of the river.

Temperatures will warm slightly by Sunday afternoon, reaching between 10 and 15 degrees north of the Missouri River and 19 and 21 degrees to the south. Wind chills will be between zero and 15 degrees, according to the weather service.