Cities clean up storm debris, eye another round of snow and high winds this weekend

As Kansas City area residents continue to clean up downed trees and limbs damaged in last weekend’s winter storm, cities across the metro have planned storm debris pickup and drop-off sites.
The storm dumped as much as 10 inches of snow across the Kansas City area. Heavy, wet snow snapped limbs, downing trees and power lines, causing significant damage and widespread power outages.
More than 180,000 outages were reported by Kansas City Power & Light through Tuesday, making the storm the third worst in the company’s history. As of Tuesday, approximately 19,000 customers remained without power, according to a statement from KCP&L.
The utility hoped to have power restored by Thursday.
With the possible threat of another storm this weekend, KCP&L was monitoring the forecast and how it could affect electrical service. It was considering the possibility of keeping some crews on site to assist with the restoration of power.
This weekend’s storm could bring winds up to 30 and 40 mph, according to the weather service.
Roads could be made slick as they become covered and packed with drifting snow.
The winds, combined with falling temperatures, could create very cold, life-threatening wind chills.
Area cities also were keeping an eye on the weekend forecast when developing their plans to deal with storm debris. Here’s what some of the cities have announced:
Kansas City: The city will keep its three leave and brush drop-off sites open through Feb. 2. The sites were originally scheduled to close on Saturday. The city is also considering whether to schedule a pickup date for downed branches.
Residents were urged to contact the city’s 311 Action Center to report downed branches or trees from city trees in the road, the public right-of-way, a park or on private property. The city’s parks department will prioritize cleanup and remove the debris that is causing safety issues first.
Leawood: The city will assist with debris pickup, but because of possible storms this week pickup wasn’t expected to begin until Jan. 22. Residents will need to place limbs in bundles under 6 feet long at the curbside. The city will not trim branches, because it is the property owners’ or home association’s responsibilities to do so. City crews will not go onto private property.
Overland Park: Residents can drop off snow storm debris at two drop-off sites in the city — The Young’s Pool parking lot, 8421 W. 77th Street, and the St. Andrews Golf Club parking lot, 11099 W. 135th Street. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Jan 27.
Hours and dates will be contingent on weather. People will have to show proof of residency to drop off debris at the site. Debris from commercial vehicles will not be accepted.
Independence: The city will open a drop-off depot for tree limbs, but dates and times will not be determined until after this weekend’s storm.
Raytown: The city public works department was selling $5 Clean-Up Coupons to be used to dispose of tree limbs at Missouri Organic Recycling locations at 7700 E US Hwy 40 and at 10301 Raytown Road. The coupon, valued at $25, is for a standard pickup truck load.
Olathe: City crews will sweep neighborhoods to pick up tree debris. Residents are asked to place limbs by the curb by Jan. 28. They must be 15 feet or less in length.
Shawnee: The city plans to open a storm debris drop-off site, but will wait to set times and dates until next week after the forecasted storms move through.
Lenexa: With more snow in the forecast, the city is waiting to make a decision about tree limb drop-off.
Merriam: Residents can drop off their storm debris at the city’s Public Works facility, 6901 Knox St., between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through January 23. That includes Saturday, Sunday and the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Prairie Village: Republic Services will pick up smaller limbs on regularly scheduled trash days. Residents should tie limbs in bundles no more than four feet in length, less than 18 inches in circumference and less than 50 pounds. Individual branches in the bundles cannot be more than 3 inches in diameter. Bundles should be placed at the curbside.
Arbor Masters will collect larger limbs beginning Monday. Limbs must be cut into sections not exceeding 10 feet in length. Residents should stack the limbs in the front yard as close to the curb as possible, parallel to the street. They should be stacked away from street lights, utility boxes, fire hydrants and clear of overhead power lines.
