Icy commute likely Thursday as first of two winter storms descends upon Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 16, 2019 10:18 AM

Ice and snow from the first of two winter storms descending upon Kansas City this week are expected to turn roads slick for Thursday morning’s commute.

A swath of light freezing drizzle or rain is expected from the storm, resulting in a glaze of ice on surfaces Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Up to 1/10th of an inch of accumulating ice is possible along and north of Interstate 70, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Meanwhile, up to an inch of snow is possible closer to St. Joseph and rain is expected south of Kansas City. There is some uncertainty in the forecast because the freezing line could move farther north or south, according to the weather service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday warning drivers that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain could make it difficult to travel. Drivers should expect slippery roads and limited visibility.

A second storm is expected Friday night into Saturday that will likely bring accumulating snowfall and windy conditions. There remains uncertainty in the forecast, but the storm could have major impacts on the area, the weather service said.

The storm is expected Friday night through much of the day Saturday. Strong north winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected and may result in some blowing and drifting snow on Saturday.

Drivers should expected slippery travel conditions as roads likely will become snow-packed, according to the weather service.

An arctic blast following the storm is expected to send temperatures tumbling. Bitterly cold wind chills will be likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. The high Sunday is expected to be in the teens, according to the weather service.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

