Another snow storm could be bearing down on Kansas City, weather service says

While Kansas City is still recovering from last weekend’s storm, which dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in places and knocked out power to thousands of homes, another storm might be on the horizon.

Long-range forecasts are hinting at another snow storm that could move across the Midwest into the Kansas City area this weekend, bringing a possibility of snow late Friday into Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said on Twitter that the storm is still several days out and different forecasts predict multiple possibilities for how the weather may turn out. The weather service pointed out that detailed forecasts that far out are not reliable.

Ok, we are going to address the elephant in the room... the dreaded S-word...that's right, SNOW! Some of the extended models are hinting at the potential for snow again next weekend. However, we would like to warn this is 6-7 days out and model solutions are quite different still pic.twitter.com/RgVyHjlJ9p — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 14, 2019

“Uncertainty remains to the specifics of this potential event,” the weather service said.

In the meantime, there is a slight chance of a light wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday along the Interstate 70 corridor. But the impact appears to be minimal, the national weather service said.

If the weekend storm materializes, rain and snow are expected initially. The precipitation is then expected to transition to all snow. Also, windy conditions and colder temperatures are possible with the storm, according to the weather service.

The storm system is expected to have moved east of the Kansas City area by Sunday. However, the storm will leave behind much colder temperatures. The overnight low Saturday is expected to be near zero. The high Sunday is expected to climb into the mid-teens.