The totals are in: Missouri by far hardest hit in nationwide snow storm

By Joe Robertson

January 13, 2019 09:28 PM

Take a drone flight over Kansas City after snowstorm turns metro into winter playground

For many that are still without power, the latest snowstorm is a pain in the neck, but for some, it's turned Kansas City into a winter playground. Get a drone's-eye view at how much fun seven inches of snow can be
This will come as little surprise to those in the Kansas City area bone-weary from snow shoveling, or shivering in cold, dark homes.

Missouri was by far the hardest hit in a massive snow storm that stretched some 2,000 miles across the nation from Colorado to the Atlantic Ocean.

Snow totals that topped 10 inches in parts of the Kansas City area peaked at more than 20 inches in east-central Missouri, according to 72-hour snow totals from the National Weather Service.

“Missouri took the brunt of this storm,” said a tweet Sunday evening from the National Weather Service station in Pleasant Hill, Mo., “but it was felt from the eastern Rockies all the way to the east coast!”

A crew worked to restore power near 72nd Street and Lamar Avenue in Johnson County Sunday after a snow storm knocked out power to tens of thousands across the Kansas City area. The storm on Saturday dropped up to 10 inches of snow in some places.

