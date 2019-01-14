Thousands remain without power in Kansas City as outages stretch into third day

As people in the Kansas City area continue to dig out from the most damaging winter snow storm in 15 years, more than 45,000 Kansas City Power & Light customers remained without power Monday morning.
Crews worked through the night to restore power, but some of the outages could stretch into Tuesday, the utility has said.
Jackson County had the largest number without power, at 26,300 customers. About 14,700 customers remained without power in Johnson county.
The cities in Kansas with the most customers without power included Overland Park at nearly 4,600, Prairie Village at nearly 3,600, Roeland Park at nearly 1,300 and Leawood at about 1,140.
In Missouri, the cities with the most customers without power included Kansas City at nearly 20,450, Raytown at about 3,180, Grandview at about 1,900.
Meanwhile some schools in the Kansas City area canceled classes on Monday.
Additional line crews from neighboring utilities were expected to join in power restoration efforts Monday, KCP&L said in a statement Sunday.
More than 1,000 utility workers worked Sunday to restore power. Nearly 1,500 linemen, tree trimmers, engineers and support staff were expected to work on restoring power Monday.
KCP&L crews have been joined by crews from Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.
The storm initially left more than 110,000 KCP&L customers without power. Crews began restoring power Saturday morning after heavy, wet snow clung to tree limbs and power lines, weighing them down and causing significant damage.
