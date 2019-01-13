Kansas City schools, other districts cancel Monday classes after snow

Some Kansas City-area school districts began calling off Monday classes as district staffs labored to clear parking lots and sidewalks ahead of students’ return.

Superintendents were also watching the efforts of city street crews and power line workers as they dealt with damage from the weekend’s heavy snow.

Many more districts were still weighing the situation Sunday after 4 to 10 inches of heavy snow fell across the area Friday night and Saturday. A few made early declarations that schools would be open.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Raytown, Grandview, Hickman Mills and Center were some of several districts that decided early to cancel Monday classes.





As Grandview Superintendent Kenny Rodrequez said on Twitter, too many roads were still impassable in some parts of the area, and downed power lines continued to be a problem.

Ok @GrandviewCSD4 it looks like we will have to close tomorrow. Some roads are still not passable and their are numerous limbs/power lines down. Please stay safe and warm if possible. Use your Tauntaun only as a last resort! pic.twitter.com/MsmPTtJ1f6 — Dr. Kenny Rodrequez (@krodrequez) January 13, 2019

The North Kansas City School District is on for Monday. Superintendent Dan Clemens made an early call on Twitter, saying roads and sidewalks were clear enough to go.

I just finished driving our district. @NKCSchools staff has done a great job clearing the heavy snow! Roads are in pretty good shape! Thank you @KCPLConnect for restoring power to all of our schools! It looks like we will be ready for school tomorrow. @NKCSchools pic.twitter.com/uNSb1mNGjo — Daniel Clemens (@DanielNClemens) January 13, 2019

For the Shawnee Mission School District, the report was mixed. Sidewalks and parking lots were on track to be ready to go, the district said, but power remained out at Belinder, Brookridge, John Diemer and Indian Woods schools.

If power is not restored by 8 p.m. Sunday night, the district would be reaching out directly to those schools’ communities.

The University of Missouri-Columbia said its campus would remain closed Monday.