Mahomes-Kelce chemistry has become crucial bedrock for the Chiefs, as evidenced Sunday

Any proper appreciation of the Chiefs in this fascinating time in their history begins with the magical mind-meld between coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Between them, they seem to be able to see, and bring to life, something others just can’t create. That goes a long way toward explaining how Mahomes set an NFL record Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium as he became the fastest to reach the 100 hundred touchdown-pass plateau (in his 40th game).

For that matter, there are plenty of other elements that make them a favorite to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champion since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots even after what might be considered a lackluster 33-31 victory over Carolina delivered only after a missed 67-yard field goal attempt on the last play.

Like Tyreek Hill, who had nine catches for 113 and two touchdowns and would have had another if not for a rare Mahomes overthrow early in the game … on a day they didn’t even really seem in sync as Mahomes targeted him 18 times.

Like the defense, which had an exasperating start on Sunday (allowing long touchdown drives on Carolina’s first two possessions) and a largely distressing fourth quarter before basically holding on the final drive … but that we should still remember has allowed opponents to score more than 20 points only twice in nine games.

But on a day when so much was off-kilter for the Chiefs, including an AWOL running game and yet another missed point-after touchdown by Harrison Butker, the afternoon served to reiterate what has become the most reliably dynamic aspect of this team:

The connection between Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, who had 10 catches for 159 yards on Sunday, is as essential as any element of this team.

“An All-Pro day,” Reid called it, adding that Kelce was “unbelievable.”

And thankfully for the Chiefs and their fans, it’s also a virtual inevitability that the near-telepathy between them will prevail when the Chiefs need it most.

In this case, that was early in the third quarter when the only thing that was clear about the direction of this game was that nothing had been established and a team that came in 3-5 was leading 17-13. The Chiefs were facing third and 7 at their own 44-yard-line and on the verge of giving the ball back to the Panthers — who had been gobbling up clock from the get-go with an 8 minute 53 second opening drive.

“We needed a jump-start,” Reid said.

And they got it with Mahomes’ 44-yard pass to Kelce, punctuated by Kelce’s fierce stiffarm of Carolina’s Tre Boston. Two plays later, the Chiefs took their first lead of the game, 20-17 on Mahomes’ 4-yard TD pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. And that proved to be for keeps.

The pass, Mahomes said, was on an out-and-up pattern, set up with a handful of earlier sideline passes to Kelce that lured the Panthers in.

The pivotal play was delivered because of Kelce’s athleticism and innate knack for getting open, including an ability to plant and cut that on Sunday he credited to his background playing hockey.

In a broader way, it arrived too, because of the presence of Hill, whom Kelce called the greatest offensive threat in the NFL and credited for making “my job so much easier” and taking his game to another level by drawing so much attention.

Perhaps most of all, it came, too, because Mahomes always knows where Kelce is.

That’s why Denver coach Vic Fangio recently said “they definitely have karma between them.” Presumably meaning chemistry, he added, “They can ad-lib the routes, and both of them are on the same page when they’re doing that.”

That was another version of the telling way Kelce put it during a mic’d up exchange on the sideline last postseason.

An incredulous Kelce said, “I don’t understand how you know what I’m doing.” When Mahomes tells him, “I knew you were going to turn,” Kelce laughed and said, “There is nothing telling you I was going to do that, and the ball was in the air before I did it.”

To which Mahomes said, “That’s what I wanted you to do.”

Somehow, in a way reminiscent of the link between Reid and Mahomes, the uncanny sometimes seems just about that easy between them.

Maybe to some degree it reflects a close off-the-field relationship that has included trips to an NCAA Tournament Final Four, a NHL Stanley Cup Final game, golfing at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament and Mahomes finding Kelce from atop a bus and pouring beer into his mouth during the Super Bowl parade.

When Mahomes was mic’d up last week against the Jets, he told Kelce he’d dressed as him for Halloween. When Kelce asked if he’d drawn in the goatee, Mahomes said, “We’re pretty much the same, huh?”

At least pretty much on the same page, something that’s about as special and reliable as anything about these Chiefs ... especially on an otherwise wobbly day.