Mic’d-up Patrick Mahomes praised Chiefs fans for social distancing from Tyreek Hill

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t keep the ball after the first of his two touchdowns in Sunday’s 35-9 win over the Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

After scoring on a 36-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes, Hill jumped into the stands and ... no one was there. The first 10 rows of stands at the stadium are closed to fans, but Hill walked up the stairs and tossed the ball to a fan.

Social distancing is encouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chiefs fans made sure not to approach Hill.

That fact wasn’t lost on Mahomes, who was mic’d-up for the game and said on the sideline: “Hey I think we should talk about how no fans came to touch Tyreek. That’s good protocol. Great protocol. I’m just saying. That’s Chiefs Kingdom, baby. Great protocol.”

Here is the clip from NFL Films:

Mahomes was fired up for the game and when he came out of the tunnel during introductions, he got so dizzy he almost fell. That’s what he told teammates.

That would have a been a first. Here is the clip of that funny moment from NFL Films:

