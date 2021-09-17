Mellinger podcast: Big Royals news, plenty of Chiefs + Tony G on his Kansas City fame

The Kansas City Royals said they will discuss plans for a downtown stadium. This view, near 11th Street and Holmes Road, is looking west toward downtown Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

This week we go hard on the biggest news of the week: The Royals announced a new general manager and made public their exploration of the notion of building a new downtown ballpark.

We offer insight on all of that and answer the question on many minds: If the Royals go downtown, what happens with the Chiefs and Arrowhead Stadium?

The questions hit on Andy Reid’s decisions, Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s explosiveness and the Royals’ 2022 lineup.

The bonus section is a conversation with Tony Gonzalez on stardom in Kansas City. There’s some interesting stuff in here, including a story about Johnny Manziel.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and many other folks of interest to KC sports fans.

