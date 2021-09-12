You spoke, we listened: The Star’s new Morning Sports Edition is big news for KC fans

How do the Chiefs hope quarterback Patrick Mahomes follows up his stellar first year as a starter? By keeping it going, of course. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Kansas City sports fans, you know how to win an argument.

For months now, you’ve made your case about our early print-edition deadlines and live sports coverage ... and we’ve heard you.

Starting tomorrow — early Monday morning — we’re rolling out a game-changer: a new Morning Sports Edition that has all of the latest local game coverage, breaking news, commentary and statistics from your favorite sportswriters, as well as new features such as What You Missed Last Night.

Local stories will be paired with an expanded national report that features live coverage of pro and college sports around the country. And all of it will be packaged in the print-style, e-Edition format some readers prefer.

Of course, we will still post all of our breaking sports coverage immediately at kansascity.com. But for the look, feel and appeal of our old-school daily sports section — with timely stories, eye-popping photographs, punchy headlines and a long run of pages — Morning Sports Edition will be there waiting for you every day.

We won’t have the space limitations we did in the old days, and we’ll have the advantage of technology that will allow you to flip through the sports section on your phone, tablet or laptop.

It all begins tomorrow with coverage of the Chiefs’ season opener. Because of our late-afternoon deadlines, our newspaper will print before the final play in the Chiefs-Browns game. That will be the case all season with Chiefs games that kick off in the 3 p.m. hour or evening.

Knowing this, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to give Kansas City fans the live sports section they deserve. And this is our most ambitious, reader-focused sports undertaking in years.

More Chiefs. More Royals. More Sporting KC and KC NWSL soccer, more KU, Mizzou and K-State, and even a bit more high school coverage. Game stories from every NFL matchup? In there. Enhanced MLB coverage, and for other pro sports, too? Check. If it happened last night, it will be in the Morning Sports Edition.

And this is just the start. We’ll eventually be including sports-betting insight that goes beyond the odds and spreads. Missouri and Kansas are inching closer to legalization of sports gaming, and we know this coverage matters to many of you. Same with fantasy sports.

So how can you access this wealth of coverage? We’ll make it easy, with QR codes in our daily printed paper — a quick scan with a smartphone and subscribers can jump directly to the Morning Sports Edition. We’ll also email you, at your request, daily morning alerts about breaking headlines and all of the other can’t-miss offerings available in the Morning Sports Edition’s dynamic yet easy-to-navigate environment.

The bottom line is this: You have more ways than ever to get your sports fix, so we’re going to keep imagining new ways to meet you where you desire, be it Morning Sports Edition, our daily printed editions of The Star, our website and KC Star app, or our daily sports podcasts and livestream broadcasts.

Or better yet, all of the above.

We’re excited about this and know you will be, too. Please continue to let us know how you think we’re doing — what you like, what you don’t and what you want to see more of — as The KC Star’s Morning Sports Edition evolves. (We’ve set up a special feedback questionnaire about Morning Sports Report that you can access here.)

And as always, thanks for reading The Star.