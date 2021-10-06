For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes plays yoga instructor in new State Farm commercial
During his weekly appearance on KCSP (610 AM), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about possibly making a cameo on “Law & Order.”
“I’m not the best actor, I don’t think,” Mahomes said, “but I’m getting better at it.”
Mahomes has certainly had enough acting practice with his State Farm commercials. Earlier this year, he appeared as a sneakerhead in one spot. Now he’s portraying a yoga instructor and that guy at the gym who has a nickname for everyone.
Here is the yoga instructor commercial:
And this is the spot in which Mahomes has nicknames for everyone in the gym:
It will be interesting to see what State Farm cooks up for Mahomes next, and if he ever lands a spot on “Law & Order.”
