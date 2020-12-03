New State Farm commercial starring Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes highlights his hairstyle

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to pile up wins, touchdown passes and national commercials.

Mahomes has done multiple spots for Head & Shoulders, and a new State Farm commercial debuted last week. This one features Mahomes getting a haircut while thanking Jake from State Farm for a special rate for his insurance.

You likely know the shtick by now after seeing other commercials with Mahomes and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers: Jake lets Mahomes know the rate is for everyone.

The camera then shows others in the barber shop who received a haircut like Mahomes’ unique style. Mahomes apologizes to those who got their locks cut to look like him.

Joining Mahomes in the commercial is his brother, Jackson.

You can see the spot above.