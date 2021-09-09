Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes plays a sneaker salesman in new State Farm commercial

A new State Farm commercial starring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is rooted in reality.

Mahomes loves shoes and has a room at his house dedicated to his collection of sneakers, which numbered 180 in 2019. That was before he signed that half-billion dollar contract with the Chiefs, so he may have even more shoes today.

And in case you missed it, Adidas released a Mahomes signature shoe last month.

So it’s well-known that Mahomes loves his kicks, and his new commercial shows him working in a shoe store when he bumps into Jake from State Farm.

“I’m just your typical sneakerhead, working here for the employee discount,” Mahomes tells Jake.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Because of State Farm’s rates (and not that massive contract from the Chiefs), Mahomes is able to buy the last pair of sneakers. In a rare advertising crossover, those shoes Mahomes buys are his Adidas sneakers.

Here is the commercial:

There is also a shorter version, which also features Mahomes’ signature shoes:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER