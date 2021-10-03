For Pete's Sake
Watch highlights from Kansas City Chiefs’ 42-30 victory against the Eagles
The Chiefs offense scored a half-dozen touchdowns and piled up 471 yards in Sunday’s 42-30 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Add in the Eagles output and the teams combined for 932 yards of offense.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and had a 131.0 quarterback rating.
With those kinds of numbers, it should be no surprise there were a lot of highlights. You can watch them here (if the video doesn’t play, click here).
If you only want to see the Chiefs highlights, here are all the touchdowns, starting with Mahomes 1-yard throw to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire:
This was the 6-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill:
Jody Fortson caught this shovel pass from Mahomes for a 2-yard touchdown:
Darrel Williams scored on a 1-yard run as the Chiefs took a 28-16 lead.
Mahomes’ 12-yard touchdown throw to Hill made it a 35-23 game. Hill pulled out a special celebration from a year ago.
The Chiefs’ final TD came on a 44-yard throw from Mahomes to Hill.
