Watch highlights from Kansas City Chiefs’ 42-30 victory against the Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP

The Chiefs offense scored a half-dozen touchdowns and piled up 471 yards in Sunday’s 42-30 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Add in the Eagles output and the teams combined for 932 yards of offense.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and had a 131.0 quarterback rating.

With those kinds of numbers, it should be no surprise there were a lot of highlights. You can watch them here (if the video doesn’t play, click here).

If you only want to see the Chiefs highlights, here are all the touchdowns, starting with Mahomes 1-yard throw to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire:

This was the 6-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill:

Nice n easy



: #KCvsPHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/7gC5ZCsfLh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2021

Jody Fortson caught this shovel pass from Mahomes for a 2-yard touchdown:

Mahomes' three TD passes today:



1. Underhand

2. Overhand

3. Shovel Pass



: #KCvsPHI on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/pZYVQKRJB4 — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021

Darrel Williams scored on a 1-yard run as the Chiefs took a 28-16 lead.

Mahomes’ 12-yard touchdown throw to Hill made it a 35-23 game. Hill pulled out a special celebration from a year ago.

Who knew a cheetah could backflip?!?



: #KCvsPHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/ZWwIpfpCfN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2021

The Chiefs’ final TD came on a 44-yard throw from Mahomes to Hill.