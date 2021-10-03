For Pete's Sake
Vote: Which Patrick Mahomes TD pass was your favorite from Chiefs’ win over Eagles?
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had six incompletions and five touchdown passes in Sunday’s 42-30 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and the quintet of touchdown throws. The only blemish was an interception, but Mahomes still ended the game with a 131.0 quarterback rating.
Three of Mahomes’ scoring throws went to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, one was an underhand pass and another was a shovel pass. So, you know, a typical Mahomes game.
Which of those passes was your favorite of the day? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment below.
