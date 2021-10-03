KC Chiefs’ Chris Jones inadvertently slapped a football at an official’s head

In the end all Chiefs fans could do was laugh — and perhaps lament missing an opportunity for a field-goal attempt.

Late in the first half of Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles game, Philadelphia had the ball at the KC 39-yard line. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was strip-sacked by the Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was first to get to the ball, but he couldn’t get a handle on.

At one point, Jones slapped the ball up and it hit the official in the head. Unfortunately, Jones never fell on the ball and the Eagles recovered.

Had Jones landed on the ball, the Chiefs would have a shot to try a field goal at the end of the half. Here is a closer look at the ball going off the head of the official:

There were a lot of people tweeting essentially the same message as these people:

