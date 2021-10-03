For Pete's Sake
Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark roasts Chiefs defense, says he needs to join KC
It’s been seven years since Ryan Clark last played in the NFL, but after watching the Chiefs defense on Sunday in Philadelphia, he roasted Kansas City on Twitter.
The Eagles piled up 452 yards and 30 first downs in the Chiefs’ 42-30 win.
Clark, a safety who played eight of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers, tweeted: “Gonna dust them off and go tryout for the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense. Yea, I’m super washed but they can’t be real particular right now. Every able body deserves a proper look. See you guys on Tuesday. Gonna practice these 40 starts, and work my pedal. #TheComeBack”
The Chiefs defense played better in the second half, as the Eagles scored 10 points and turned the ball over on downs.
Clark wasn’t the only one to offer criticism of the Chiefs. This is from former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe, who is now on Fox Sports:
Former Chiefs defensive end Mike DeVito took note of the fourth-down plays the Eagles (and other teams) have run:
Others also expressed their displeasure with the Chiefs defense on Sunday:
This story was originally published October 3, 2021 3:11 PM.
