Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark roasts Chiefs defense, says he needs to join KC

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

It’s been seven years since Ryan Clark last played in the NFL, but after watching the Chiefs defense on Sunday in Philadelphia, he roasted Kansas City on Twitter.

The Eagles piled up 452 yards and 30 first downs in the Chiefs’ 42-30 win.

Clark, a safety who played eight of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers, tweeted: “Gonna dust them off and go tryout for the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense. Yea, I’m super washed but they can’t be real particular right now. Every able body deserves a proper look. See you guys on Tuesday. Gonna practice these 40 starts, and work my pedal. #TheComeBack”

Gonna dust them off and go tryout for the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense. Yea, I’m super washed but they can’t be real particular right now. Every able body deserves a proper look. See you guys on Tuesday. Gonna practice these 40 starts, and work my pedal. #TheComeBack — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 3, 2021

The Chiefs defense played better in the second half, as the Eagles scored 10 points and turned the ball over on downs.

Clark wasn’t the only one to offer criticism of the Chiefs. This is from former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe, who is now on Fox Sports:

A month into the season and Chiefs still can’t get lined up on Defense correctly. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 3, 2021

Former Chiefs defensive end Mike DeVito took note of the fourth-down plays the Eagles (and other teams) have run:

I think the Chiefs defense has faced more 4th down attempts this season than I did in my whole career — Michael DeVito (@MikeDeVito70) October 3, 2021

Others also expressed their displeasure with the Chiefs defense on Sunday:

Gotta relax. Defense sucks, but they are gonna figure out how to be good enough. We still got the best in the world at QB. Good bounce back game today. #ChiefsKingdom — Kaleb Konda (@kalebkonda) October 3, 2021

This off-season, maybe Veach and Co. could spend some time and money on the defense instead? #ChiefsKingdom — Matt Strausbaugh (@agentgraves13) October 3, 2021

A group of 5 year olds playing soccer are more organized than this Chiefs defense — Nathan Yarnell ‍️ (@nate_yarnell) October 3, 2021

Clean this defense up. A LOT. And we're baKC #CHIEFSKINGDOM — Sis (@Peachykeene1989) October 3, 2021

If we get the defense fixed, nobody can beat us #ChiefsKingdom — nancy (@estesn) October 3, 2021

We'll take that W but Defense has a lot of issues to fix before we host the Buffalo Bills or else we gon get massacred!!! They dropped 40 against the Texans today...we don't wanna see that against us next week!!! #ChiefsKingdom SMILE!!! — JBFLY (@jb_fly) October 3, 2021

Glad for the win but this defense needs some serious work. #ChiefsKingdom — MikeT (@Wx_Watcher_Mike) October 3, 2021

This chiefs offense spec, reminded me of 2018 — TreySmithSZN️ (@ShanebuecheleS) October 3, 2021

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 3:11 PM.