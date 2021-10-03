For Pete's Sake
The Chiefs should have challenged what was an Eagles fumble, CBS rules analyst says
The Chiefs missed an opportunity to recover a fumble and deny the Eagles a touchdown during Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field.
In the first quarter, the Eagles drove to the Chiefs’ 18-yard line. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a short pass to Kenny Gainwell that picked up 15 yards.
The ball came out after Gainwell was called down and Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann recovered it at the goal line. But the officials ruled the ground caused the ball to come loose.
The Eagles ran to the line of scrimmage and scored a touchdown on the next play.
CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore said the Chiefs should have thrown a challenge flag because Niemann had forced a fumble on the play (video from Fox 4’s Rob Collins).
There was some question about whether the Eagles’ Clayton Goedert had maintained possession on the enuring touchdown.
But Steratore said it was a good catch:
All scoring plays are reviewed, so that’s how the replay officials saw it too.
