The Chiefs should have challenged what was an Eagles fumble, CBS rules analyst says

The Chiefs missed an opportunity to recover a fumble and deny the Eagles a touchdown during Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field.

In the first quarter, the Eagles drove to the Chiefs’ 18-yard line. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a short pass to Kenny Gainwell that picked up 15 yards.

The ball came out after Gainwell was called down and Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann recovered it at the goal line. But the officials ruled the ground caused the ball to come loose.

The Eagles ran to the line of scrimmage and scored a touchdown on the next play.

CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore said the Chiefs should have thrown a challenge flag because Niemann had forced a fumble on the play (video from Fox 4’s Rob Collins).

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This my friends is a fumble...

Wondering why Chiefs didn't challenge? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/mLDqvycbNG — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) October 3, 2021

There was some question about whether the Eagles’ Clayton Goedert had maintained possession on the enuring touchdown.

But Steratore said it was a good catch:

Excellent catch by Dallas Goedert in #KCvsPHI. All 3 elements of the catch are met:



1. Complete control of the ball

2. Both feet in bounds

3. Control of the ball long enough to perform an act common to the game



Great call in real-time.https://t.co/j3Vnohs5dD — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) October 3, 2021

All scoring plays are reviewed, so that’s how the replay officials saw it too.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER