Vote now: Pick your MVP for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 42-30 win over Eagles
The Chiefs’ losing streak is over.
With a 42-30 win over the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia, the Chiefs ended a two-game skid. If you could pick a player of the game, who would it be?
Here are our four choices:
Defensive end Mike Danna: Two sacks, including one in the red zone and another in the fourth quarter.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Rushed 14 times for 102 yards and caught two passes for 12 yards.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill: Had 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes: Completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.
Vote and/or leave a comment.
