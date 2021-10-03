For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Vote now: Pick your MVP for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 42-30 win over Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a back flip after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a back flip after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Terrance Williams AP

The Chiefs’ losing streak is over.

With a 42-30 win over the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia, the Chiefs ended a two-game skid. If you could pick a player of the game, who would it be?

Here are our four choices:

Defensive end Mike Danna: Two sacks, including one in the red zone and another in the fourth quarter.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Rushed 14 times for 102 yards and caught two passes for 12 yards.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill: Had 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes: Completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Vote and/or leave a comment.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service