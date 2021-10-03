Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs’ game against Eagles

The Chiefs will be in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday, and it’s a perfect excuse to share this observation about Philadelphia from comedian Jim Gaffigan.

“Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, and if you’ve been there you know they mean that sarcastically,” Gaffigan said. “I love Philly, but saying Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love is a little bit like saying Syria, a place for peace.”

Gaffigan was joking, because he’s a comedian, but it’s no joke that the Chiefs, 1-2, and Eagles, 1-2, can both use a win on Sunday.

A 1-3 start looks much different than 2-2.

Will the Chiefs rediscover their winning ways? Here is what 55 national experts are saying about the game, which kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on KCTV (Ch. 5).

The Chiefs will win 33-27 says Yardbaker’s Chris Mueller. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “Philadelphia is a hostile environment, but the Eagles don’t have a Lamar Jackson or Justin Herbert to throw at the Chiefs. That said, Kansas City is 31 st in the league in scoring defense, so they might make Jalen Hurts look like a star.”

A 34-21 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Bill Bender of the Sporting News. This is a snippet of what he wrote: “Kansas City is a few plays from being 0-3, and the Eagles’ defense has played well for the most part. The Chiefs finally got the running game going in Week 3, but turnovers were the problem. Look for Patrick Mahomes to clean it up on the road.”

A 31-23 Chiefs win is the prediction from Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. This is part of what he wrote: “This isn’t about catching the Chiefs at the wrong time. The two-time defending AFC champions don’t need more motivation; they need to clean up their turnovers and provide some defensive resistance in the red zone, where they have given up 12 touchdowns in 13 opponent trips.”

Each of the eight CBS Sports writers believe the Chiefs will win: Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Jamey Eisenberg: John Breech and Ryan Wilson. Prisco sees KC winning 34-21. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “The Eagles tried to get into a shootout with the Cowboys, and it backfired. They can’t do that here, but they will have no choice when they are forced into it.”

The Chiefs will defeat Philadelphia is the call from the two Pro Football Talk writers. Mike Florio sees a 44-27 victory. He wrote: “Andy Reid returns to Philadelphia to remind the Eagles again of what they let get away.” Michael David Smith predicted a 38-20 final. He wrote: “The Chiefs have underperformed this season, but I think they’ll put it all together in Philadelphia.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

A Chiefs victory is the prediction from the New York Times’ Emmanuel Morgan. Here is part of what he wrote: “Kansas City (1-2) has had back-to-back losses only three times since 2018, making this uncommon territory for a perennial Super Bowl contender. They are likely to bounce back against the Eagles (1-2), who took a beating from Dallas on Monday and had a short week to prepare.”

All 11 pundits at ESPN think the Chiefs will win: Emmanuel Acho, Matt Bowen, Domonique Foxworth, Rob Ninkovich, Laura Rutledge, Seth Wickersham, Damien Woody. Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano and Kevin Seifert.

All seven writers at USA Today think the Chiefs will win: Jarrett Bell (34-24 final score), Nate Davis (37-23), Jori Epstein (28-23), Mike Freeman (28-21), Mike Jones (32-26), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (27-21) and Lorenzo Reyes (30-22).

The five writers at the Athletic picked the Chiefs: Mark Kaboly, Tashan Reed, Jay Morrison, Katherine Terrell and Nick Kosmider.

Each of the 10 members of the Dallas Morning-News went with the Chiefs: Tim Cowlishaw, Newy Scruggs, Calvin Watkins, Dana Larson, David Moore, Damon Marx, Michael Gehlken, Jean-Jacques Taylor, Craig Miller and Kevin Sherrington

The Chiefs are the pick from Audacy’s five writers: Jesse Pantuosco, John Healy, Jordan Cohn, Tim Kelly and Dan Mennella.

A Chiefs victory is the prediction from the three Athlon Sports writers: Rob Doster, Bryan Fischer and Ben Weinrib.