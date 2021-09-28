Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, left, celebrates with teammates after recovering a Dallas Cowboys fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

A year ago, the Chiefs went undefeated in regular-season games against NFC opponents and have won their last six contests against non-conference foes.

That streak will be on the line Sunday when the Chiefs travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

Each week, I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Eagles before Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is at noon, and KCTV (Ch. 5) will broadcast the game.

1. The nuts and bolts

The Eagles have a 1-2 record after dropping two straight, including Monday night’s 41-21 defeat in Dallas. Philly opened the season by thumping the Falcons 32-6 in Atlanta.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The all-time series between the teams is 4-4 with the Chiefs having won the previous two games. In 2017, the Chiefs topped the Eagles 27-20 at Arrowhead Stadium, and KC won 26-16 in 2013 in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have scored 64 points (23rd in the NFL) and also allowed 64 points (10th in the league).

2. A mobile QB

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 66% of his passes (64 of 97) for 780 yards, five touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He had a pair of touchdown passes on Monday, including this one to tight end Zach Ertz:

The @eagles staying in it!



Hurts finds Ertz for SIX.



: #PHIvsDAL on ESPNpic.twitter.com/P4101ETw2m — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 28, 2021

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Hurts rushed for 35 yards against Dallas, but he has 60 or more rushing yards in five of his seven career starts, according to the NFL.

3. Offensive-line issues

Guard Isaac Seumalo left Monday night’s game on a cart because of a foot injury, which was another blow to Philadelphia’s offensive line.

The Eagles’ other guard, Brandon Brooks, is on injured reserve because of a torn pectoral. Left tackle Jordan Mailata suffered a knee injury at practice on Thursday and missed Monday’s game. He’s not on IR and would be eligible to play against the Chiefs.

Jason Kelce, the brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is the Eagles’ center.

Running back Miles Sanders has rushed for 156 yards, second to Hurts’ 179 yards. On Monday, Sanders had two carries for 27 yards, both in the first half. The Eagles are 14th in the NFL in rushing (388 yards through three games).

4. The pass catchers

Wide receiver Quez Watkins has a team-best 186 receiving yards in just seven catches. One of those grabs was this gem Monday:

Zach Ertz was activated off the COVID-19 list ahead of Monday’s game and had four receptions for 53 yards. Receiver Jalen Reagor leads the Eagles with 13 receptions (107 yards), while rookie DeVonta Smith has 11 catches for 115 yards.

5. The defense

The Eagles have the fifth-ranked passing defense as opponents have thrown for 545 yards this season. They have allowed the fewest plays of 20 or more yards in the NFL (three). Philly is 26th in rushing defense (401 yards).

Javon Hargrave has a team-best four sacks, including this strip sack of Dallas’ Dak Prescott that was recovered in the end zone by Fletcher Cox for a touchdown.

The Eagles have yet to intercept a pass this season and have just four quarterback hurries (third-worst in the NFL).