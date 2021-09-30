Chiefs’ Andy Reid will get third crack at making NFL history on Sunday in Philadelphia

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a chance to secure a special place in NFL history on Sunday.

Again.

If the Chiefs defeat the Eagles in Philadelphia, Reid will win his 100th game in Kansas City. And he hopes to do it where he got his first job as an NFL head coach, Philadelphia. Reid won 140 games as the coach of the Eagles (130 regular season and 10 postseason) from 1999 to 2012.

Reid was hired by the Chiefs ahead of the 2013 season and he’s won 99 games in Kansas City (92 regular season and 7 postseason).

If Reid, 63, can get victory No. 100 with the Chiefs, he’ll be the first coach to reach that mark with two franchises. The Chiefs have lost two straight so this will be Reid’s third attempt at No. 100 in KC. And it’ll be in a city he knows well.

“I hadn’t thought about the 100th win, but I know they’re a good football team,” Reid said Wednesday. “I obviously know a lot of people there, but besides that, once it kicks off, you’re playing the game.”

Other coaches who have come close to 100 victories with multiple teams include Don Shula (257 with Dolphins, 71 with Colts), Tom Coughlin (102 with Giants, 68 with Jaguars) and Paul Brown (111 with Browns, 55 with Bengals).

Reid’s 239 career victories are the fifth-most wins of any coach in NFL history, trailing only Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick and Tom Landry. Reid also has the fourth-most playoff victories (17) in league history.

Now in his ninth season in Kansas City, Reid has made his mark on the Chiefs’ record book, too. He is the third-longest tenured coach in franchise history behind Hank Stram (15 years) and Marty Schottenheimer (10 years).

The Chiefs have a .702 winning percentage (92-39) under Reid, the best record for a coach in his first nine seasons. Schottenheimer is second at .656 (94-49-1).

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Reid’s 92 regular-season victories with the Chiefs trails only Stram (124) and Schottenheimer (101).

“I’ve been around a lot of good people, I’m very fortunate that way,” Reid said earlier this month. “Been with two great organizations, but most of all just good people. Whether it be coaches or players, I’ve been very fortunate that way. It doesn’t always happen that way with people, but I’ve been lucky.”

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 5:00 AM.