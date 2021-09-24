For Pete's Sake
Chiefs will have Eric Stonestreet, Melissa Etheridge at Sunday’s game against Chargers
Two of the most famous Chiefs fans will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for Kansas City’s game against the Chargers.
Actor Eric Stonestreet and singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge will take part in pregame ceremonies before the AFC West rivals face off.
Etheridge, who will sing the national anthem, is looking to end a personal slump at Chiefs games.
During a chat with LaChina Robinson on the “Huuuge Fan” podcast, Etheridge noted her past troubles.
“I’ve sung the national anthem twice with them and they’ve lost both times,” Etheridge said, “so I’m a little, little shy now to go back and sing it again. With the Super Bowl (victory in 2020) I feel like maybe we erased all of that.”
Etheridge, who was born and raised in Leavenworth, Kansas, sang the anthem before the AFC Championship Game following the 2018 season, which the Patriots won in overtime. She also performed before the Chiefs’ loss to the Steelers on Oct. 15, 2017.
Stonestreet, the Kansas City, Kansas native, has been vocal in his support of the Chiefs. He has on occasion crashed training camp as his alter ego, Randy Reid, coach Andy Reid’s fictional brother.
Stonestreet will be the drum honoree on the GEHA Deck, and will try to get fans fired up before kickoff.
Here’s the schedule for Sunday’s game:
7:30 a.m.: Gates open at Truman Sports Complex
9:30 a.m.: Club level gates open
10 a.m.: All stadium gates open
11 a.m.: Team warm-ups begin
11:51 a.m.: Chargers introduced
11:54 a.m.: Chiefs introduced
11:57 a.m.: Melissa Etheridge sings the national anthem
Noon: Coin toss
12:02 p.m.: Kickoff
