For Pete's Sake
Many parts of the country won’t get to see Kansas City Chiefs’ game against Chargers
No matter what happens in Sunday’s game, it’s been a good month for Chiefs fans in one regard.
They will have had some of the best NFL announcers calling the Chiefs’ three games in September. Last week, it was NBC Sports’ Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth.
For this Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium, which will be shown at noon on CBS (KCTV 5 in KC), Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call with Tracy Wolfson working as the sideline reporter. That trio also worked the Chiefs’ season opener.
Two other Sunday afternoon NFL games will be shown in Kansas City.
The Bears-Browns game, which also starts at noon, will air on Fox 4. The Buccaneers-Rams game, which begins at 3:25 p.m., also will air in Kansas City on Fox 4.
As for the Chiefs game, much of the country that won’t have an opportunity to watch on CBS. Here is the TV map for the Chiefs-Chargers game, courtesy of 506Sports.com:
Here is the full list of broadcast assignments for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
Chargers at Chiefs, noon on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson
Bears at Browns, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson and Pam Oliver
Buccaneers at Rams, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
Colts at Titans, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Michael Grady
Saints at Patriots, noon on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake
Washington at Bills, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jennifer Hale
Bengals at Steelers, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins
Cardinals at Jaguars, noon on Fox: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib and Megan Olivia
Falcons at Giants, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Sara Walsh
Ravens at Lions, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross
Dolphins at Raiders, 3:05 p.m. on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn
Jets at Broncos, 3:05 p.m. on CBS: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely
Vikings at Seahawks, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin
Packers at 49ers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya
