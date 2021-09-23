Many parts of the country won’t get to see Kansas City Chiefs’ game against Chargers

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of an NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Kansas City Chiefs won 23-20 in overtime. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) AP

No matter what happens in Sunday’s game, it’s been a good month for Chiefs fans in one regard.

They will have had some of the best NFL announcers calling the Chiefs’ three games in September. Last week, it was NBC Sports’ Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth.

For this Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium, which will be shown at noon on CBS (KCTV 5 in KC), Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call with Tracy Wolfson working as the sideline reporter. That trio also worked the Chiefs’ season opener.

Two other Sunday afternoon NFL games will be shown in Kansas City.

The Bears-Browns game, which also starts at noon, will air on Fox 4. The Buccaneers-Rams game, which begins at 3:25 p.m., also will air in Kansas City on Fox 4.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As for the Chiefs game, much of the country that won’t have an opportunity to watch on CBS. Here is the TV map for the Chiefs-Chargers game, courtesy of 506Sports.com:

The Chiefs-Chargers game is in red. Bengals-Steelers is in dark green. Ravens-Lions is in yellow. Colts-Titans is in orange. Areas in blue and teal won’t get the Chiefs game. They will be shown only late games. Dolphins-Raiders is in blue. Jets-Broncos is in teal. Courtesy of 506Sports.com

Here is the full list of broadcast assignments for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.

Chargers at Chiefs, noon on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Bears at Browns, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson and Pam Oliver

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Buccaneers at Rams, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Colts at Titans, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Michael Grady

Saints at Patriots, noon on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake

Washington at Bills, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jennifer Hale

Bengals at Steelers, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Cardinals at Jaguars, noon on Fox: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib and Megan Olivia

Falcons at Giants, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Sara Walsh

Ravens at Lions, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross

Dolphins at Raiders, 3:05 p.m. on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Jets at Broncos, 3:05 p.m. on CBS: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely

Vikings at Seahawks, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Packers at 49ers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya