Five things to know about the KC Chiefs’ next opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs find themselves in an unfamiliar place following Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens: third place in the AFC West.

They are tied with the Chargers, who also are 1-1, and a game behind the Raiders and Broncos.

The Chargers, who are coming off a 20-17 home loss to the Cowboys, will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and the losing team will be all alone in last place in the West.

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Los Angeles Chargers before Sunday’s game. Kickoff is at noon, and KCTV (Ch. 5) will broadcast the game in Kansas City.

1. Herbert piling up yards

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert won the Rookie of the Year award after last season, and this month he has shown he’s having no sophomore slump.

Herbert has completed 62 of 88 passes for 675 yards, the fourth-most in the NFL. He already has thrown for 300 or more yards 10 times in his career.

This was Herbert’s touchdown pass to Mike Williams, and Tony Romo noted how Herbert had switched the play to a pass:

While Herbert is piling up the passing yards, the Chargers have scored just 37 points through their first two games and have the 26th ranked scoring offense.

Herbert has just two touchdown passes against three interceptions.

2. Elusive Ekeler

Running back Austin Ekeler is the Chargers’ leading rusher, having gained 111 yards in 24 attempts with a touchdown.

On Sunday, Ekeler was Herbert’s top target with nine receptions for 61 yards. That included this incredible catch:

That Justin Herbert throw and Austin Ekeler catch



3. The pass catchers

Keenan Allen has opened the season with a pair of games with 100 or more receiving yards. He caught just four passes on Sunday but it was for 108 yards (27 yards per reception).

Williams was targeted a team-high 10 times, and he had seven receptions for 91 yards and the touchdown.

The NFL said it was Williams’ third game with 80 or more receiving yards and a TD reception.

4. Top-10 defense

The Cowboys kept Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa away from Dak Prescott on Sunday. Bosa was held to three tackles, but he has 48 1/2 career sacks.

Linebacker Kyler Fackrell had a sack Sunday and he has recovered a fumble this season. Fellow linebacker Kenneth Murray has a team-best 16 tackles and has one tackle for loss.

Rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. had the first Chargers interception on Sunday and he has a team-high three passes defensed.

The Chargers have allowed just 36 points this season and have the No. 7 scoring defense.

5. Kickin’ it

The Chargers have been plagued by kicking troubles in the past, but that’s not been the case this season.

Tristan Vizcaino has missed just one of his six attempts this season, and he has gotten four touchbacks on 10 kickoffs this month.

Punter Ty Long has been called on just twice this season, and he is averaging 47 yards per boot.

